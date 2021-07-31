Is Love Island scripted? Former islander spills on life in the villa

A former Love Island contestant has shared all about the show after leaving the villa.

Georgia Townend was one of three bombshell newbies who entered the villa in July before leaving shortly after when she was made single in the recoupling.

Following her exit from the villa, Georgia has spilled all to fans about what happens behind the scenes in a Q&A on Instagram.

One viewer asked if the show was fake or scripted, with Georgia responding: "No the show is not scripted."

Chloe and Georgia.

She explained: "Everything an islander says is in their own words.

"We're not performers or actors and actresses so we wouldn't be able to deliver lines, that's not our profession."

Georgia also revealed that the Islanders had "no concept of time" in the villa, telling how she made her arrival at 3:30AM.

Georgia added: "As someone like me who goes to sleep religiously at nine o'clock every night, it was absolutely mental to even be up at 3:30 in the morning, and that night, I was pumped full of adrenaline.

“I just couldn't sleep and I was tossing and turning and keeping poor Abi up. I would hazard a guess that we were woken up between 10:30 and 11 the next morning."

Other secrets from the villa Georgia shared included the Love Island phones, saying that they only had access to messages and phone apps.

She also spoke about food in the villa - and why we never see the Islanders eat.

"Lunch and dinner would be provided for by a catering company and we were told when the food was in the larder so we could go and have that and we'd eat it in the kitchen area with foldaway tables and chairs," Georgia told her followers on Instagram.

Georgia Townend

She continued: "The reason why lunch and dinner isn't filmed is for two reasons. Firstly, it wouldn't make for great TV to watch people slurping on their food. And second, it's when we'd change the batteries in our microphones so some people aren't mic'd up."

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

You can also watch episodes online via BritBox each morning.