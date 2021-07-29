Abigail Rawlings has been left single on Love Island after the first half of the Casa Amor recoupling.

Thursday evening saw the Casa Amor twist come to an end and the Islanders reunite.

In tonight's episode, the Islanders in both villas got the opportunity to either stick in their original coupling or recouple with one of the new islanders.

They each made their choice separately, unaware of what their partner decided until coming face to face at the fire pit.

Laura Whitmore entered the villa, telling the girls: "Remember Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test. Do you trust that your boy has stayed loyal to you? Or do you think he will have strayed?"

Hugo returns to the villa with Amy.

Chloe chooses Dale in the recoupling.

First up, Chloe Burrows and Hugo Hammond both decided to recouple which was little surprise given they were only in a 'friendship' pairing originally.

Chloe recoupled with new boy Dale Mehmet while Hugo decided to recouple up with new girl Amy Day.

However next up, Abi decided to stay coupled up with Toby but he decided to recouple with new girl Mary.

It proved very awkward when they reunited in the main villa.

"I've felt better," Abi said when Laura asked how she felt before telling Toby: "I'm happy for you."

Toby said: "I don't know what to say at the moment to be honest, I’m shocked. I just thought it was early days."

Meanwhile Chloe was seen reacting: "What a pr**k."

The fall fallout of the recoupling will be revealed in Friday night's episode.

Toby returns with Mary.

Friday night will also reveal who else recoupled, including whether or not Liam decided to return from Casa Amor with new girl Lillie.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.