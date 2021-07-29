Laura Whitmore drops into the Love Island 2021 villa tonight for a dramatic recoupling.

This evening sees the Casa Amor twist comes to an end and the Islanders reunite.

In tonight's episode, over at Casa Amor, Hugo receives a text which reads: “Boys. Tonight there will be a recoupling in which you must decide whether you want to remain coupled up with your partner back in the villa or recouple with one of the new girls. #dontcountthedaysmakethedayscount”

The girls receive the same text over at the Villa, but with the hashtag ‘stickortwist’.

The Islanders gather around the fire pit.

Later in the evening, host Laura Whitmore makes her entrance as the Islanders gather at the fire pit.

Laura says: “Girls as you know tonight there will be a recoupling. Each of you has a big decision to make.

"I’m going to ask you all one-by-one if you want to stick with your current partner who has been in Casa Amor or do you want to couple up with one of these boys standing in front of you now?”

Laura adds: “The boys in Casa Amor have also been given a choice - whether to stick with you or couple up with one of the new girls.

Remember Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test. Do you trust that your boy has stayed loyal to you? Or do you think he will have strayed?”

Before the recoupling, the boys in the Casa Amor villa speak about their options.

After kissing new girl Lillie, Liam admits: “I see more of a future with Millie more than I see one with Lillie.”

Meanwhile Toby says: “Right now the only one who could take Abi off her spot is Mary.”

Abigail, Faye, Kaz, Liberty, Millie and Chloe.

While Tyler - currently coupled up with Kaz - confesses: “If you were to ask me right now, I couldn’t give you an answer man.”

Over in the main villa, Faye gets to know Sam after doubting Teddy relationship.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.