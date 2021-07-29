Love Island spoiler: Faye gets to know Sam after doubting Teddy relationship

Faye Winter gets to know Sam Jackson in tonight's Love Island ahead of the Casa Amor recoupling.

Faye has been questioning her connection with Teddy, telling Millie in last night's episode: “I don’t know if Teddy’s a bit calm for me: Cool calm and collected.

"I really like Teddy, I’m just worried is he too calm?"

This evening, Faye decides she wants to get to know new boy Sam a bit more.

Speaking on the swing seat, Faye asks: “Do you want long-term then?”

Sam replies: “Definitely. I’m not settling until I get what I want and I know what I want.”

Faye continues: “What do you want?”

Before Sam can explain what he is looking for, Faye says: “Come back to me later."

Sam then asks: “Are you sleeping in my bed tonight?”

Faye replies: “No, I’m sleeping in my bed. I don’t know who is in my bed. Harry? You’ll have to tell him he’s got to move out.”

Faye leaves the conversation and says: “It’s been a pleasure. I’ll see you in bed.”

Later that night Faye and Sam share a bed together as Sam says: “When I woke up this morning, I was like I did not know I could be in this situation.”

Faye receives a text about the recoupling.

A text arrives in Casa Amor telling the boys: "Tonight there will be a recoupling in which you must decide whether you want to remain coupled up with your partner back in the villa or recouple with one of the new girls. #dontcountthedaysmakethedayscount”

A similar text arrives in the main villa for the girls before Laura Whitmore arrives to oversee the recoupling.

Who will stick with their current couple and who will decide to recouple?

Love Island 2021 continues at 9PM tonight on ITV.