Liam Reardon kisses Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor on tonight's Love Island.

Liam, who is currently coupled up with Millie Court, has been flirting up a storm in the second villa with new girl Lillie this week.

Advertisements

Tonight sees the pair get cosy out on the day beds.

Liam says: “It’s been hard to compare the both of you because I’ve known Millie longer. You make me feel a very good way. I do feel a certain way when I’m around you.”

Lillie asks: “So, I’m doing something right?”

Lillie and Liam share a kiss.

Liam replies: “You are doing something right.”

The pair then share a smooch. Lillie reacts: “That’s exactly what I wanted.”

Has Liam’s head turned or will he continue things with Millie?

Advertisements

The next day as he chats with the boys, Liam admits: “I see more of a future with Millie more than I see one with Lillie.”

Meanwhile the other boys also consider their current couples.

Toby says: “Right now the only one who could take Abi off her spot is Mary.”

Whereas Tyler feels torn. He adds: “If you were to ask me right now, I couldn’t give you an answer man.”

At the end of the night, Hugo receives a text which reads: “Boys. Tonight there will be a recoupling in which you must decide whether you want to remain coupled up with your partner back in the villa or recouple with one of the new girls. #dontcountthedaysmakethedayscount”

The girls receive the same text over at the Villa, but with the hashtag ‘stickortwist’. Later that evening, host Laura Whitmore makes her entrance as the Islanders gather at the fire pit.

The Casa Amor Islanders receive a text about the recoupling.

Which couples will stay together and who will be split up?

Advertisements

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.