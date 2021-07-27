Love Island spoiler: Chloe has eyes for Dale while Hugo gets to know Amy

Love Island's Casa Amor twist continues tonight as Chloe Burrows and Hugo Hammond get to know the new Islanders.

Chloe and Hugo are currently in a friendship couple and both are on the look out for someone to partner up with at the next recoupling.

In the main villa, Chloe says of the new boys: “Dale, potential to fancy. If I had to pick one to snog now, it would be him.”

Chloe later pulls Dale for a chat on the sun deck. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Chloe says: “I’ve got a crush on Dale. When he was skipping, I thought ‘that is fit!’ He’s a good height because I don’t fancy tall boys.”

And later speaking in the Beach Hut, Dale says: “She’s really fun. She’s made me feel super welcome in the Villa. I’m loving her energy.”

Over in Casa Amor, Hugo gets to know Amy Day more.

He tells her: “I want to know more about what you do for fun.”

Amy replies: “Me and the girls go out for dinner a lot. I like playing sports and going to the gym. I love tennis, I love squash.”

Impressed by Amy’s interest in sport, Hugo then says: “I reckon I’d absolutely thrash you to be fair!”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Hugo says: “Amy’s energy is spot on. She brings a lot to the table. I definitely feel like we vibe off each other. She wasn’t in my bed last night so who knows? Maybe tonight could be the night.”

Have Hugo and Amy found what each other is looking for?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.