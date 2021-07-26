Love Island: New girl Clarisse Juliette has eyes for Teddy Soares

Love Island's Casa Amor returns tonight and one of the new girls has eyes for Teddy Soares.

23-year-old brand owner and influencer Clarisse Juliette from London is one of twelve new Islanders joining the villa this week.

Ahead of entering the villa, Clarisse says she already has eyes on one of the current guys.

"Teddy - he’s tall, confident and smooth," Clarisse shared. "I don’t like horrible, cocky guys. If they are honest, that’s what I’d prefer."

She continued: "It’s about getting to know them more. I’m going to try to talk to all of them and see what they’re saying about the current situation.

"I’m a good judge of character so I’ll be able to judge with what they say and how they act with the other girls."

On why she signed up for the show, Clarisse revealed "I’m bored of hugging my pillow... it’s time to find a boyfriend. I feel like guys are coming in here to actually find a girlfriend as well."

Casa Amor returns to Love Island from tonight as Teddy gets a text which reads: “Boys, Fancy a lads’ holiday? You must all now sneak out of the villa without the girls knowing #playaway #CasaAmor”

Later when the girls discover the boys have left for the other villa, Liberty says to Teddy's current partner Faye: “You kept saying you wanted Teddy to be tested.”

Faye laughs: “I take it back, no tests for you Teddy!”

Meanwhile, another of the new Islanders has revealed her eyes are set on Liberty's now official boyfriend Jake.

Lillie Haynes, a 22-year-old trainee accountant from South Shields, says before entering the villa: "I've definitely got my eye on Jake. He’s 100% the type of boy I would go for at home. It’s too good of a match not to just go for."

In the villa, Liberty says: "I don’t think I’ll get cheated on."

Kaz replies: "Jake wouldn’t f***ing dare."

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.