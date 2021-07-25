Love Island: New Casa Amor girl Lillie has her eyes set on Jake

One of the new Love Island Casa Amor girls has her eyes set on Jake Cornish.

One of twelve new Islanders joining the show this week, 22-year-old Lillie Haynes is a trainee accountant from South Shields.

Ahead of entering the villa, Lillie says: "I've definitely got my eye on Jake. He’s 100% the type of boy I would go for at home. It’s too good of a match not to just go for."

But it's not just Jake - currently coupled up with Liberty Poole - who Lillie has her eyes on.

"Liam is definitely a dark horse for me, he’s like James Bond when you look at him, absolutely gorgeous. So he could be a very close second," she adds.

Lillie doesn't mind stepping on toes to get what she wants.

She explains: "I love a challenge. I’m just going to be myself. I’m quite cheeky, naturally flirty, make it clear what I want anyway.

"If I get the signals of ‘back off, I’m sleeping outside by myself’ then I will... I’m going in there to date people I don’t usually date. I will explore other options. I’ll make it clear that I’m going in for that.

"I don’t mind stepping on toes. I’m there for the same reason they are."

Asked how her friends and family would describe her, Lillie shares: "Very ‘get what I want’, I have no filter at all.

"If I want something I’ll be the first one out there, trying it, doing it and I’m not scared to take risks."

Lillie says of signing up for the show: "Usually I’m very loyal and I meet one guy, date him, date him only and then I end up being his girlfriend and it never works out.

"So I wanted to meet loads of different people that I wouldn’t normally come across and date them all essentially and then pick who I like from that bunch rather than sticking with one and rolling with that."

And Lillie adds: "I'm a harsh person –I just say things how they are. If a girl’s crying over a boy I’m not going to sit in pity.

"I’ll give her the right advice, but I’ll say, ‘Toughen up, you’re here for a reason, stop wasting your time.’"

Love Island continues at 9PM on Monday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.