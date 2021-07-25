Two Islanders will be dumped from Love Island 2021 tonight after the latest public vote.

In this evening's episode (Sunday, 25 July), Liberty receives a text which reads: “Islanders, please can you gather round the fire pit immediately.”

Faye then gets another message, alerting them to the fact that viewers have been voting for their favourite couple. They learn that the couples with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight. New arrival Tyler reads a message which confirms himself, his partner Kaz, fellow new arrival Abigail and her partner Toby are safe.

Who have viewers been voting for? And more importantly, who have they not been voting for? Find out tonight on Love Island.

Ahead of the elimination, Jake and Liberty celebrate their first day as an official couple.

Jake and Liberty

He says: “I’m over the moon – I’ve got a girlfriend! It feels so good.”

Liberty adds: “I can’t believe it. I have a boyfriend! You’re my boyfriend… I haven’t even introduced you to my mates. I’m sure they’d like you.”

Jake remarks: “I’m 100% sure my family would love you.”

Elsewhere, Abi and Toby are cuddling as Abigail asks: “Are you happy?”

Toby replies: “I’m so happy.”

Toby adds: “Don’t give me the eyes. You know I want to kiss you. Don’t act all innocent..."

Toby and Abigail.

Abigail teases: “What’s the worst that could happen?”

In the Beach Hut Toby says: “Me and Chloe moved very fast, very quickly, I think it’s better to take it slow. I do care about Chloe and her emotions in this scenario.”

Meanwhile, Toby and Hugo still want to clear the air after the fire pit, which saw Hugo save Chloe from being dumped.

Toby says: “Just give me it, give me everything.”

Hugo replies: “For me, family, brothers, they call each other out when they’re in the wrong. For me, I think you’re in the wrong.

"I can only try and make you understand where I am coming from, but I am trying to understand where you're coming from as well.”

Toby replies: “I feel betrayed, massively. You got emotional there and you said more than you said to me. Damn, you knew I was struggling with this situation. Like, really? You acted like I went out of my way and purposely wanted to hurt the girl.”

Hugo

Also in tonight's Love Island, P.E class is in session for the Islanders today as the villa sports day is led by Hugo, aka Mr Hammond.

Split into green and pink teams the Islanders must compete in egg and spoon, sack and three-legged races in a bid to be victorious.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PMon ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.