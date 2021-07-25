Love Island 2021: Two new Casa Amor islanders have eyes for Kaz

Two of the new Casa Amor Islanders have revealed their eyes are on Kaz Kamwi.

The Casa Amor twist will be back this week with six brand new Islanders unveiled for the cast.

One of them is 24-year-old American football player and model Medhy Malanda from Belgium who currently lives in Luton.

Ahead of entering the villa, Medhy says Kaz is the one he is looking forward to getting to know.

He shares: "Kaz’s personality is fiery, she’s got energy, she’s funny and she’s got a beautiful smile and she’s a nice girl in general.

"I am a happy person, I’m a lot like Kaz. I’ve always got a lot of energy. I’m genuine and loyal. That’s how I am."

As well as Kaz, Medhy also reveals he's attracted to Millie Court: "Millie seems like a nice girl and she’s obviously good looking as well.

With both Kaz and Millie currently coupled up, Medhy says he's not worried about ruffling feathers.

He continues: "Stepping on toes is not even a question! It’s part of the game, if you’re not happy to have your toes stepped on then don’t come to the show; especially when it comes to Casa Amor. I’m here for that."

Another one of the new islanders, 24-year-old car salesman Harry Young from Glasgow, also has his eyes set on Kaz.

"Kaz has always been in my top three. But once I’m in there and speaking with people, it could change," he says ahead of entering the villa.

Asked if he's prepared to step on toes to get what he wants, Harry replies: "You need to do it, don't you? It's part of going in there.

"People will potentially be coupled up so if you want to get what you want and or if you have a connection with somebody, you’re going to have to step on toes or ruffle a few feathers."

Meanwhile new Casa Amor girl Mary Bedford has her eyes on Liam Reardon.

Love Island continues Sunday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.