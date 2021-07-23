Hugo Hammond slammed Toby Aromolaran as he coupled up with Chloe Burrows in last night's Love Island.

Thursday night's Love Island was a dramatic one as Chloe fumed at Toby after he spend the evening flirting with new girl Abigail Rawlings.

After their row, Toby went on to couple up with Abi after a text arrived announcing a new recoupling.

With one girl set to be dumped from the Island, Hugo opted to couple up with Chloe keeping her in the villa.

Making his speech, he said: "I would like to couple up with this girl because not only is she out of this world 'bootiful', she is super intelligent, she’s funny and whenever I’m with her, I’m definitely at my happiest."

Hitting out at Toby, he said: "If I’m completely honest, she doesn’t deserve to be treated how she has been this past 24 hours.

"And I firmly believe that a lot of this test stuff is complete bull***t. You deserve someone who is honest and communicates with you and who knows what could happen.

"Stranger things have happened. So the girl I would like to couple up with is – Chloe."

In a teaser for Friday night's show, Toby was seen fuming at Hugo, telling the other Islanders: "What the f**k is that! It’s f**king muggy, would I do that to him?"

While an unimpressed Faye complained: "That's very rude."

Elsewhere in the recoupling, Aaron Francis coupled up with Lucinda Strafford, Liam Reardon coupled up with Millie Court, Teddy Soares coupled up with Faye Winter, Jake Cornish coupled up with Liberty Poole and new boy Tyler Cruickshank coupled up with Kaz Kamwi.

As a result, new girl Georgia Townend was left single and dumped from the villa.

Following her exit, Georgia suggested that Hugo secretly has feelings for some of the other Islanders in the villa.