Love Island's Georgia thinks Hugo secretly has feelings for Chloe

Love Island's Georgia Townend thinks Hugo Hammond secretly has feelings for Chloe Burrows.

Georgia became the latest Love Islander to leave the villa in tonight's episode less than 48 hours after joining the show.

On entering the villa she had eyes set on Hugo who up until now has only been in 'friendship couples'.

But there was no spark between the pair with Hugo deciding to couple up with Chloe Burrows following her row with Toby Aromolaran, who coupled up with new girl Abigail Rawlings.

Left single, Georgia was eliminated and sent home from the villa.

Speaking about getting to know Hugo on the show, Georgia said after her exit tonight: "I think we would have been a good match; he was really eloquent, polite. I’m not sure why there wasn’t a spark.

"I think he holds a candle for Lucinda and Chloe... I think perhaps unless he’s honest with himself and really goes for that, he’s not going to even explore other options and he just wants to protect his friends and make sure they’re ok, which isn’t a bad thing, it’s just obviously in this instance it’s at my expense.

"Maybe he doesn’t really know what he’s looking for."

And on Toby, Chloe and Abi’s situation, Georgia shared: "It’s tricky because if you like two people at the same time then it’s right that you should pursue the second one. Because if everything you were looking for in a partner was in the first one, then you wouldn’t even consider other options. So, it’s hard.

"I think Toby should have gone about it in perhaps a different way and kept Chloe abreast of the situation. I think it will do Chloe a favour in the long-term as it means she can get someone that’s all about her and has blinkers on for her and doesn’t consider anyone else."

Meanwhile Georgia said she had no regrets about entering the show.

She said: "It was really tricky to go in and only have the one person I was interested in. When that didn’t pay off, I knew I was up s*** creek without a paddle.

"They were all lovely boys but I know what I’m looking for and none of them are it.

"A lot of the couples in there, they’re the right pair for one another, so I would have felt awful, selfish and really unkind if I’d ripped a couple apart if I wasn’t wholly invested."

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.