Love Island spoilers: Kaz and Tyler get cosy on the terrace

Kaz Kamwi gets cosy with new guy Tyler Cruickshank on tonight's episode of Love Island.

Tyler made his entrance in the villa last night (Wednesday) and immediately caught the eye of Kaz.

In this evening's show, the pair slip off for a private chat away from the other islanders on the terrace balcony.

Tyler tells her: “One thing about me, I’m so genuine. I wear my heart on my sleeve... worst case scenario, if there was someone in here, I would tell you, before I even made a move.”

Kaz says: “I appreciate you telling me. That makes me happy. I like that, I need that.”

And as Kaz asks Tyler to untangle her earring, the duo find themselves enjoying a moment.

While things are looking up for Kaz, there's drama elsewhere in this evening's episode for her former partner in the villa Toby Aromolaran.

Chloe Burrows is left fuming at Toby after he flirts with new girl Abigail Rawlings.

Toby chats with Abi as he tells her of his current situation with Chloe: "I would never say I’m set, unless we had that exclusive label. I wouldn’t say we’re there yet."

An angry Chloe later confronts him: "It should have been shut down if you were that interested in me and that’s obviously not what happened. You’re linking arms in front of me. The annoying flirting. That’s disrespectful. Do you see any of the other boys doing that? It’s laughable now Toby."

Come the end of the night there's a shock for all the Islanders as a text arrives announcing a surprise recoupling.

A text message arrives reading: "Islanders, it’s now time to recouple! The boys will each choose which girl they want to couple up with and the girl not chosen to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island. Please gather round the fire pit immediately. #bigcall #ifyouknowyouknow"

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.