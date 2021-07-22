Chloe Burrows fumes at Toby Aromolaran in tonight's Love Island as he flirts with new girl Abigail Rawlings.

There's drama in the villa this evening as new arrival Abigail pulls Toby for a chat after previously making her feelings for him clear.

Struggling to walk in her heels, she asks to link arms with him as they walk past Chloe.

Toby says to her: “Playing a dangerous game here..."

Abi asks: “Am I going to get you in trouble? Trouble’s fun sometimes. Are you scared of a bit of trouble?”

Abigail and Toby chat. Picture: ITV

Quizzed on his current situation with Chloe by Abi, Toby says: "I’m with Chloe, but I would get to know someone else as well. I would never shut that down."

Abi replies: "It sounds like you’re pretty set with Chloe, so if you are..." before Toby continues "I would never say I’m set, unless we had that exclusive label. I wouldn’t say we’re there yet."

Abi remarks: "Obviously I’ve got Chloe-shaped eye holes in the back of my head right now" before referring to Toby and Chloe's previous situation with Kaz: "She [Chloe] really can’t say anything."

Toby says: “I don’t want to repeat on how I made that mistake and obviously disrespected the person, because I did. How would you deal with that?”

Abi jokes: “I would dump Chloe and get with me. At the moment I think it’s something you’re unsure about.”

Toby says: “I’m open to getting to know you, does that sound unsure?”

Later Toby and Chloe come to blows.

Chloe tells Toby: "It’s up to you how you want to move. I don’t really have a lot to say to you. It should have been shut down if you were that interested in me and that’s obviously not what happened. You’re linking arms in front of me. The annoying flirting. That’s disrespectful. Do you see any of the other boys doing that? It’s laughable now Toby."

Toby responds: "It’s not like I’ve kissed a girl, do you know what I mean? If you want it to go long term you’re going to have to get tested."

Chloe sees Abigail and Toby chatting. Picture: ITV

Chloe continues: "It’s not a test for me, it’s for you and you failed. If it was me I would have shut it down. Where my head was at that’s obviously not where your head was at. You should have told me earlier you were interested like that."

Toby later chats with the boys with Hugo saying: "You can’t have your cake and eat it, that’s what she’s saying."

Teddy adds: "To be fair to Toby, they’re not in a relationship. Not exclusive. She’s rattled because she’s in a very different position to Toby."

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.