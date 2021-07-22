Another recoupling looms on Love Island 2021 and one girl is set to be dumped from the show.

Fresh from the exits of Danny and AJ and the entrance of three newbies, a surprise text arrives in the villa.

This evening, Faye receives a message which reads: “Islanders, it’s now time to recouple!

"The boys will each choose which girl they want to couple up with and the girl not chosen to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island. Please gather round the fire pit immediately. #bigcall #ifyouknowyouknow”

Faye gets a message asking the Islanders to gather at the fire pit for a recoupling. Picture: ITV

Prior to the recoupling, Kaz gets cosy of new boy Tyler on the terrace.

Tyler tells her: “One thing about me, I’m so genuine. I wear my heart on my sleeve… worst case scenario, if there was someone in here, I would tell you, before I even made a move.”

Kaz says: “I appreciate you telling me. That makes me happy. I like that, I need that.”

Meanwhile new girl Abigail pulls Toby for a chat - as Chloe watches on.

Abi asks Toby: “Am I going to get you in trouble? Trouble’s fun sometimes. Are you scared of a bit of trouble?” She then asks him what his situation is.

Toby says: “I’m with Chloe, but I would get to know someone else as well. I would never shut that down.”

Abi says: “It sounds like you’re pretty set with Chloe, so if you are…”

Toby replies: “I would never say I’m set, unless we had that exclusive label. I wouldn’t say we’re there yet.”

Abi notes: “Obviously I’ve got Chloe-shaped eye holes in the back of my head right now.”

Toby and Chloe. Picture: ITV

Later, Chloe confronts Toby and tells him: "It’s up to you how you want to move. I don’t really have a lot to say to you. It should have been shut down if you were that interested in me and that’s obviously not what happened.

"You’re linking arms in front of me. The annoying flirting. That’s disrespectful. Do you see any of the other boys doing that? It’s laughable now, Toby.”

Ahead of the recoupling, Toby is left with a big decision to make in choosing his next steps.

Love Island 2021 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.