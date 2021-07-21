Love Island 2021 has kicked off on ITV2 - meet new contestant Tyler Cruickshank here!

Love Island follows a line up of single people wanting to find a perfect match.

One of the new Islanders on the line up this year is 26-year-old estate agent Tyler Cruickshank from Croydon.

You can follow Tyler on Instagram under the username @tylercruickshank_ where he has over 13,000 followers.

Tyler says of being on Love Island: "I’m single and still looking for someone. I’ve been single for about three years I would say. I kind of miss having somewhere there. It’s a good opportunity to find someone.

"I’m really competitive so the challenge aspect I do like. I want to get out there in my shorts and show my abs."

On who he has his eye on, Tyler said: "Kaz, she just looks like she has so much energy about her. You kind of need it if you’re surrounded by people all the time. If you were feeling down, Kaz would be the person to uplift you.

"Faye, she’s a fiery-ish sort of character. She sticks up for her friends and for herself. I don’t think there’ll ever be a dull moment with her."

Asked how his friends and family would describe him, Tyler continues: "Friends would describe me as confident. But on the flip side very caring, put people first, I always put people first. Family would say very well-mannered, very polite. I’m down-to-earth, up for a laugh.

"I’m a person that doesn’t take myself too seriously. I like messing about. I like jokes. I’m not just going to be there just lazing around. I’ll be up doing this, doing that, playing games. I’m really good at sports."

And on joining the show with everyone already coupled up, Tyler added: "Listen, you go in there and you have to talk to everyone. You have to get to know everyone.

"It’s completely down to them who they want to pick."

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, Love Island 2021 features voice-over comic Iain Stirling.

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2. Catch up on the latest series online on ITV Hub here.