Toby is after answers from Kaz in tonight's episode of Love Island.

Yesterday saw Kaz pie Toby as the Islanders played a game of Snog, Marry, Pie!

This evening, Toby approaches her for a chat and wanting to know the reasons for her decision.

Referring to the situation with Chloe, Kaz says: "You did lie to me... In bed when I said, 'Anything extra to say?' you were like, ‘No, no’ and then the next day you were like, ‘Oh yeah we kissed on the terrace.’ That was a lie.”

Toby asks: "Is that a lie?"

Kaz responds: “It was a lie. It’s not a drama. Obviously the thing is at the end of the day you were disrespectful, a little bit."

Toby and Kaz.

Toby asks: "Disrespectful?" to which Kaz says: "You don’t think you were?”"

Toby replies: "If I could go back, I don’t think I have any regrets.” He says: “I don’t think I have any regrets because I told you how it was from the jump."

Kaz responds: “You said, if you could do everything again, you’d do it exactly how you did it. I don’t respect that. But that’s just you.”

She continues: "Listen, where you are today is none of my business. I’m happy for you and Chloe to do your thing. However, do I feel like you could have treated me way better? 100%."

Toby says: "Now looking back, now from your point of view I understand. Now you said it."

But Kaz, who walks away from the conversation, says: "What the f***? You just said if you could go back, you would do things the exact same way. And now you’re saying, alright, understand."

Later, when Toby is talking to some of the boys about what’s happened, he overhears Faye dismissing his actions. The pair get into a heated chat across the garden. And later Toby is also keen to speak to Kaz’s best friend Liberty who has some advice for him.

Meanwhile tonight, Faye and Teddy receive a text inviting them on a date: “Faye and Teddy you’re going on a date! Get ready to leave the villa #FancyARide #TourDeFaye”

With some help from their fellow Islanders the pair get dressed up before leaving the Villa for a bicycle ride.

As they cycle Faye asks: “How are you feeling about the ‘Tour de Faye’? Would you want to do it every year?”

Teddy says: “Oh, that’s a shout actually – seasonal!”

Faye and Teddy go on a date.

Later as the pair discuss their coupling, Teddy says: “We’re getting on like a frigging house on fire.”

Faye laughs: “Oh really, I was going to talk about us not getting on so well… no we are alright aren’t we? You just get me. You just laugh at me.”

And elsewhere, Liberty makes some confessions to the girls about doing bits' with Jake.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox