Two more Islanders will be dumped from Love Island in the latest episode.

In tonight's episode a party in the villa was interrupted by the arrival of a surprise message.

Islanders donned their finest 70s outfits for a party tonight. But while the festivities were in full swing they received a text calling them to the fire pit.

Faye read: “Islanders. Can you all gather around the fire pit?”

Hugo receives the next text which read: “The public have been voting for their favourite girl and favourite boy. Those with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight.”

The Islanders gathered to find out the results of the public vote.

The current couples in the villa are AJ & Hugo Hammond, Danny Bibby & Lucinda Strafford, Aaron Francis & Kaz Kamwi, Jake Cornish & Liberty Poole, Liam Reardon & Millie Court, Toby Aromolaran & Chloe Burrows, and Teddy Soares & Faye Winter.

The three girls with the fewest votes were revealed as Lucinda, Chloe and AJ while the three boys with the fewest boys were Teddy, Danny and Toby.

A final text then announced: "One boy and one girl will be going home. That decision is in the hands of your fellow Islanders."

Who goes will be revealed in the next episode on Wednesday at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

In the last elimination it was Sharon Gaffka who left Love Island last night after she was left single when AJ chose Hugo to couple up with.

Speaking about her departure and time in the villa, Sharon said: "My Love Island experience was a whirlwind! When I walked in I remember the first thing in my head was ‘don’t fall over!’ because I’m really clumsy.

"It’s definitely been something exciting and it’s the first proper selfish thing I've done for myself in my life. Even though I spent most of it on ‘Friend Island’ instead of ‘Love Island’, I wouldn’t change any of that. "