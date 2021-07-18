Sharon Gaffka has spoken out after her exit from Love Island 2021 tonight.

Sharon became the latest to leave the villa this evening following the newest recoupling.

Advertisements

Sunday night saw new Islanders AJ and Danny Bibby get first pick to decide who to couple up with before the rest of the boys chose which girl to couple with.

Left single, Sharon was dumped from the villa and departed the show.

The Islanders prepare for the recouping.

Speaking about her departure and time in the villa, Sharon said: "My Love Island experience was a whirlwind! When I walked in I remember the first thing in my head was ‘don’t fall over!’ because I’m really clumsy.

"It’s definitely been something exciting and it’s the first proper selfish thing I've done for myself in my life. Even though I spent most of it on ‘Friend Island’ instead of ‘Love Island’, I wouldn’t change any of that. "

She continued: "Obviously, I feel disappointed leaving now because I made really good friends. They’ll always be a part of my life and I was enjoying my experience. Most of my Love Island experience has been helping other people come out of their shell and being that supporting role.

"It was only towards the end I realised that I’m here for the same reason as everyone else so I should be selfish and not take a backseat because of the friends I’ve made. I was ready to start being selfish and pursuing things that I wanted. Timing is everything and everything happens for a reason."

Advertisements

Discussing not being chosen by new boy Danny, Sharon said: "I thought Danny was attractive; all of the guys in the Villa are. There were qualities about him that I really liked, for example he’s driven and he’s not one of those people who is happy to float between things.

"But one thing he said that really stuck with me was he was intimidated by me because of my education level and my career background. It’s not the first time an Islander made a comment to me about my career and whether it’s compatible for them."

She went on to say of Hugo, who she was in a friendship couple with up until he coupled up with new girl AJ: "I did grow a really good friendship with him. I was always going to be there to back him. He was the nicest guy I’d ever met...

"AJ got the text saying she was going to pick. I knew that if she chose Hugo, I was going home. For me picking Hugo felt like an easy option for her. She wasn’t treading on toes or potentially causing an argument with the girls as much as it would have if she picked Liam, because me and Hugo were in a friendship couple.

Sharon. Picture: ITV

"I’ve said to him [Hugo] on multiple occasions that he needs to be more open minded because your 100% perfect girl may never walk through the door. I think he gave AJ that chance but I think there are qualities that Hugo really needs that aren’t there in AJ."

Meanwhile, Sharon said she'd love to return to the villa.

"I would definitely go back in," she declared. "There are so many things that I learnt about myself being in that Villa. Even though I left single, I made amazing friends and got out of my comfort zone and did some stuff I wouldn’t normally do in my wildest dreams. And I learnt that I could live without my phone! I would do it 100% all over again."

Advertisements

Love Island 2021 airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are also available the morning after on BritBox.