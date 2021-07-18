One girl has been dumped from Love Island 2021 tonight - who left?

Following the entrance of new Islanders AJ and Danny Bibby last week, tonight saw a new recoupling.

A text arrived announcing: "AJ as the newest girl, you’ll get the first pick of who you want to couple up with. And then Danny as the newest boy will choose who he wants to couple up with. The rest of the boys will each pick. The girl not chosen to be in a couple will be dumped from the island.”

Who left Love Island? Recoupling results!

Making her decision, AJ coupled up with Hugo Hammond, saying: "I would like to couple up with this boy because first of all he is gorgeous. Since coming into the Villa, he has made me feel so comfortable. He has all the right morals I’m looking for in someone long term."

Next up, Danny chose to recouple up with Lucinda Strafford, saying: "I'd like to couple up with his girl, as soon as I saw her, I was drawn to her and I can see myself having a future with her."

Aaron Francis coupled up with Kaz Kamwi.

Jake Cornish coupled up with Liberty Poole.

Liam Reardon coupled up with Millie Court.

Toby Aromolaran coupled up with Chloe Burrows.

Teddy Soares coupled up with Faye Winter.

As a result, Sharon Gaffka was left single and she was the one who was dumped from the villa.

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, the daily challenge was the purr-fect opportunity for the Islanders to show everyone their animal instincts as the cast took part in a game of 'Cat-itude'. The girls dressed up as cats while the boys assumed the role of the mice.

The girls emerged through a giant cat flap before diving into a bowl of milk. The girls then recovered their boy from the cage as they lay down on a giant mouse trap, and shared a smooch.

Speaking in the Beach Hut with Liberty after the challenge, Jake said: “It was really sexy and I enjoyed the snog!”

Love Island 2021 airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are also available the morning after on BritBox.