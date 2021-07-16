Danny Bibby has issued a statement from inside the Love Island villa over a historic social media post.

New Islander Danny was first teased on last night's episode, seen going on a date with Kaz.

But within hours fans of the show had unearthed an Instagram post in 2019 in which Danny had used the 'N word'.

Speaking from the villa, Danny said in a statement (via The Independent): "I'd like to take the time to apologise to anyone that may have taken offence to my inappropriate remark. I never meant anything malicious by this comment at all.

"I am not a racist person and it's unacceptable language and ignorant. I meant no offence and feel like I have really learnt from my mistakes and will never use that word again.

"I am a kind loving person and hopefully you get to see that in the show."

Meanwhile Danny’s father told the MailOnline in defence of his son: "Danny does not have a racist bone in his body and there were no racist intentions to this post.

"Although it was not done maliciously, it was a mistake. I absolutely apologise on his behalf for the offence this wording may have caused."

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

In this evening's episode, Danny is seen continuing his date with Kaz as he tells her: “I’m just starting my own clothing brand. I’m a very ambitious guy, and you seem the same. I’ve recently bought my first house, so I live with my cat. Me and my cat.”

Later, back at the Villa Sharon is at the fire pit when she receives a text, which reads: “Sharon. It’s time for your date with Danny! Please get ready to leave the Villa! #pipedreams #nomorefriendisland”

After dating both girls, Danny joins the villa to meet the rest of the Islanders.

Later on there's a recoupling with the boys choosing who to couple up with, leaving one girl single and dumped from the villa.