New Love Islander Danny Bibby goes dating in tonight's latest episode.

Yesterday saw the introduction of Danny as he invited Kaz Kamwi out of the Villa to meet new him for a date.

Advertisements

Tonight, Danny and Kaz discuss fashion. Danny says: “I’m just starting my own clothing brand. I’m a very ambitious guy, and you seem the same.”

Danny adds: “I’ve recently bought my first house, so I live with my cat. Me and my cat.”

Kaz replies: “Someone driven and someone who makes an effort.”

Kaz and Danny date.

Sharon and Danny date

Meanwhile, back at the Villa Sharon Gaffka is at the fire pit when she receives a text, which reads: “Sharon. It’s time for your date with Danny! Please get ready to leave the Villa! #pipedreams #nomorefriendisland”

On their date, Danny asks Sharon: “Tell me a bit about yourself. What’s your five year plan? I’m very much an ambitious guy.”

Sharon says: “Ambition is really important to me.”

Advertisements

Danny says: “It’s really important to me as well. I need someone that sees themselves going to the top as well.”

Is this the start of a new relationship?

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, new girl AJ flirts with Liam.

New arrival AJ has been getting to know all the boys and tonight she asks Liam for a chat. Speaking on the day beds, AJ says to Liam: “In terms of sexual attraction, you’re definitely my type. You’re very attractive.”

Liam replies: “I appreciate that.”

AJ

Liam and AJ.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Liam, AJ says: “We definitely have a lot in common. When I look at him, for me it’s lots of sexual chemistry.”

But will Liam give in to AJ’s advances? Or is he set on continuing getting to know Millie?

Advertisements

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox