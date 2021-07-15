Love Island 2021 has introduced another new Islander - meet newbie Danny here!

In tonight's latest episode (15 July), the Islanders got glammed up for the evening and while in the garden, Kaz received a text which revealed there’s a new bombshell on the way who had chosen two girls to date - and she’s first.

Advertisements

The girls helped Kaz prepare for her date as she headed out of the Villa to meet the new arrival for the first time.

Meet Danny Bibby!

Danny Bibby is a 25-year-old plumber and clothing brand owner from Wigan. You can follow Danny on Instagram under the username @dannybibby_

On why he applied for the show, Danny says: "My mindset has changed in the last year. Lockdown has really made me reevaluate my life and it’s done me good."

On who he has his eye on in the villa, Danny shares: "Lucinda is my type -nice eyes and tanned. Sharon is nice.

"I like Kaz’s vibe. Kaz is bubbly like me so I think we’d get on like a house on fire. I think me and Kaz will vibe."

And he adds of the guys: "The guys need an alpha male and I feel like that’s me. The girls have Faye who says it how it is but the lads are all like little sheep. There is no way I would have sat back and let Hugo cry...

Advertisements

"I will speak my mind. My Dad would say I’ve got no filter. I’ll say whatever comes to mind -bad or good."

Meanwhile, Danny says his 'thing' is fashion and looking smart, revealing he launched his own clothing company during the pandemic.

He recalls: "The first lockdown hit. Before that I never would really have the time because I’m working all the time. I’m a very motivated and ambitious guy. So I had a lot of time off and set up the clothing brand with a friend. We’re in the process of launching it now."

And Danny reveals of his numerous tattoos: "Some are quotes which inspire me every day. I’ve got my clothing brand logo so I can see it every day. That motivates me to keep doing it. I’ve got 13 which is my lucky number."

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, new girl AJ got to know the boys while Lucinda pulled Aaron for a chat.

Advertisements

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox