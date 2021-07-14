Brad McClelland has spoken out after his exit from Love Island in the latest episode.

Brad departed the villa on Wednesday night after a twist saw him and Lucinda voted as the least compatible couple by the public.

They had to decide between themselves who would leave and ultimately Brad left the show.

Speaking after his exit, Brad said: "For me, straight off, I said ‘I’ll leave’. I’m kind of hoping she [Lucinda] doesn’t find love in there, because maybe we can carry on from where we left off.

"I had a bit more time than her, so going off time alone it’s only fair that she got her fair shot at it."

He continued: "On the night, it was one of them situations where, I didn’t want her to leave [with me]. The way we had a connection, it would be really nice to take what we had and continue it on the outside.

"I woke up this morning and I wish we had left together. I want to see where that could have went. Not being able to speak to Cind, or ask her where she’s at, I want to know how she’s woke up this morning."

As for whether or not he'll wait for Lucinda, Brad said: "Do you wait for like six weeks, hoping that she isn’t [with someone] and then missing opportunities? Or do you rush in and forget about Cind and move on... I’m in no rush. I didn’t expect to find anyone like her in there.

"To answer that question, I really don’t know. My gut instinct would be to wait it out, see where it’s at and continue on, just to see if it was a good thing. It started off more than well. It was unreal. It would be sad not to see how it would go on the outside."

Meanwhile Brad confessed he was surprised to be voted one of the least compatible couples.

He explained: "Me and Cind were faultless. Everyone was commenting on how happy I looked, how happy Cinds was. Cinds was telling me how happy she was with me and vice versa. Everyone could notice it.

"I think if you were to ask the Islanders in there, who is the most compatible couple in there, me and Cind would have been right up there. Especially considering there was friendship couples. Unfortunately, mine and Cinds’ time as a couple got cut short.

"Realistically, because the vote was off compatibility, you’re looking at Sharon and Hugo or Aaron and Kaz, because them two were friendship couples."

Brad concluded by saying he'd love to return if given the chance.

"If I got the opportunity to go back in there then I would," he said. "I don’t personally have any regrets as I went in there and I was myself. I just regret not being in there longer."

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.