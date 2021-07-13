Millie Court and Liam Reardon head to the hideaway in tonight's Love Island.

Last night saw Liam choose new girl Millie to partner up with the latest recoupling.

Advertisements

In tonight's episode, Millie receives a text which reads: “Liam and Millie. As the winners of today’s challenge you get to spend the night in the Hideaway. #letsgetiton #turnuptheheat”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Millie says: “It’s going to be nice to be away from everybody and have some alone time. I think it’ll be really nice.”

Liam tells the camera: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’ll be nice to have some time to ourselves.”

The pair head to the Hideaway and Millie gives Liam a massage. Liam says: “How did you picture things happening?”

Millie says: “I thought I would find someone but I didn’t think I would find someone straight away and this easily.”

Is this the start of a blossoming romance between the pair?

Advertisements

Elsewhere in this evening's episode, Liberty Poole reveals she has caught the feels for Jake Cornish.

Liberty reveals in a chat: “I don’t like being open with my feelings because of the past but I was going to say that I have caught a little bit of feels, only a little bit.”

She adds: “Obviously, I like him. There is no denying that.”

Jake says: “Keep going. It’s very nice to hear.”

Liberty admits: “I’ve got a bit of feelings.”

Will Liberty and Jake’s connection continue to grow stronger?

Advertisements

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.