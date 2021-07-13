Three couples are at risk from being dumped from Love Island tonight after a public vote.

Last night (Monday) saw the latest recoupling of the series and this time it was the boys who had all the power.

A text arrived which instructed the Islanders to gather at the fire pit and one-by-one each boy took the stand and chose a girl to couple up with.

The pairs at the end of the recoupling were: Teddy Soares and Faye Winter; Jake Cornish & Liberty Poole; Toby Aromolaran & Chloe Burrows; Liam Reardon & Millie Court; Brad McClelland & Lucinda Strafford; Aaron Francis & Kaz Kamwi and Hugo Hammond & Sharon Gaffka.

Unknown to the islanders, following the recoupling the public got the chance to vote for the new couples.

Viewers were asked to use the app to vote for who they thought were the most compatible couple. Those with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the island.

In tonight's episode, the Islanders are chatting in the garden when Liam receives a text which reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

As the Islanders gather at the fire pit, Liberty receives follow up a text which reads: “Islanders. The public have been voting for the couple that they think is the most compatible. Those with the fewest votes risk being dumped tonight. Please all stand up.”

The Islanders receive more texts which reveal the four couples who received the most votes from the public, and are therefore safe.

The three couples with the fewest votes are left standing. But what will be their fate tonight?

Elsewhere in this evening's show, Sharon reveals feelings for Hugo after the pair coupled up while Millie and Liam head to the hideaway.

Love Island 2021 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and online via the ITV Hub.

You can watch latest episodes online on ITV Hub as well as BritBox the morning after they air.