One girl has been dumped from the Love Island 2021 villa - who left tonight?

Sunday night's episode saw new Islander Teddy Soares join the show and face a big decision.

After Teddy went on speed dates with four girls, news of a recoupling was announced.

A text read: "Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The boys will each choose which girl they want to couple up with.

"The girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island #noregrets #agirlsgottodowhatagirlsgottodo"

Who left Love Island?

Tonight saw Teddy decide who to couple up with, saying: “I would like to couple up with this girl because from the moment I met her my mind was completely blown. Her confidence. Every time I speak to her, I feel as if she has blown me away and kept me on my toes and that is super important to me.”

Teddy coupled up with Faye Winter leaving Rachel Finni single and being dumped from the villa.

Meanwhile in the recoupling, Jake Cornish coupled up with Liberty Poole.

Toby Aromolaran coupled up with Chloe Burrows.

Liam Reardon coupled up with Millie Court.

Brad McClelland coupled up with Lucinda Strafford.

Aaron Francis coupled up with Kaz Kamwi.

Hugo Hammond coupled up with Sharon Gaffka.

Elsewhere in tonight's episode of Love Island, Millie expressed her doubts about Liam over their 'age gap'.

Later, Islanders took on a challenge called 'Spit The Roast' in their new couples.

The aim of the game was for the boys to pass the entire contents of a Sunday dinner in record time to the girls. The winners were the couple who presented the best plate of food at the end of the challenge.

Love Island 2021 airs every night on ITV2 and online via the ITV Hub.

