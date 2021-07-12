Love Island cast get to watch England in Euro 2020 final

The Love Island cast got to watch last night's Euro 2020 final with England.

In scenes shown on spin-off show After Sun, the group received a text announcing that they'd be able to watch the match from the villa.

"Tonight you will be able to watch the England football team play Italy in the final of the European Championship!" the message read.

The boys reacted in excitement to the news, with Jake Cornish and Toby Aromolaran immediately jumping into the pool.

They tuned in as England missed out on the title, losing 3-2 to Italy on penalties.

Liberty Poole later spoke to host Laura Whitmore from the beach hut and said: “The guys are gutted. All the girls are like: ‘What’s going on?’ – but the guys are gutted.”

She added: "It was nice to watch. Obviously the girls were just trying to make guesses and have a joke throughout the commentary.

"But the lads were proper in to it. Jake was chanting all the way through it."

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

In last night's (Sunday) episode of Love Island, new guy Teddy Soares enter the villa before heading on speed dates with Faye, Kaz Kamwi, Rachel Finni and Sharon Gaffka.

The next day, Hugo Hammond received a text: "Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The boys will each choose which girl they want to couple up with.

"The girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island #noregrets #agirlsgottodowhatagirlsgottodo"

The results of the recoupling will be revealed in tonight's episode (12 July) at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.