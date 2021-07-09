Love Island 2021: Toby confesses to Kaz about his kiss with Chloe

Toby Aromolaran speaks to Kaz Kamwi on Love Island tonight after his kiss with Chloe Burrows.

Following last night’s events, Toby wants to be honest with Kaz about his and Chloe’s connection as well as the kiss they shared.

Speaking in the Beach Hut ahead of his chat with Kaz, Toby says: “A part of me is definitely nervous to speak to Kaz because the way I progressed with Kaz was very slow. But with Chloe it went zero to hundred miles per hour.”

Speaking with Kaz at the fire pit, Toby tells her: “I was speaking to her and it’s just good. It’s led to somewhere. I feel like it’s more than friends. We have kissed outside the challenge.”

Toby comes clean to Kaz.

Kaz replies: “You kissed? As in today or yesterday?”

Toby confesses: “I kissed her last night. Yesterday, with everything happening I thought it would be best to tell you today.”

Meanwhile, Faye Winter is keen to clear the air with Chloe after their clash over Chloe's kiss with Toby in yesterday's challenge.

Speaking to Chloe, Faye says: “First of all, I’m sorry for losing my s**t then.”

Chloe replies: “Is there something we need to clear the air about? Obviously, I pulled Kaz and said I do want to get to know Toby. I went about it the wrong way. I feel really bad but the same way I do want to get to know him. I don’t know the best way to go about this.”

Faye responds: “The thing I hate is any kind of bitchiness.”

Chloe says: “Today is just drama.”

Elsewhere tonight, new Islander Teddy makes an entrance.

Love Island - Teddy Soares

Faye receives a text which reads: “Girls, Teddy is waiting in the Hideaway terrace, you must now choose four girls to join him on a speed date. #FourPlay #GoSteadyWithTeddy.”

But which four lucky ladies will go on a date with Teddy?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.