There was drama on Love Island 2021 tonight as Chloe Burrows made a move on Toby Aromolaran.

In tonight's episode it was new Islanders Lucinda and Millie’s first full day in paradise following their dates with some of the boys last night.

But much of the drama revolved around original Islanders Toby and Chloe after Chloe confessed to new girl Lucinda: "My type is Toby. He is my type on paper but I just love Kaz.”

Chloe went on to ask Toby for a chat as he told her: “Out of all the girls here, you intrigue me the most.”

The pair continued to flirt up a storm on the day beds as Kaz watched on, saying: "I just don't like sneaky people. I trust he'll be honest with me... do I trust she'll be honest with me?"

Toby and Chloe kiss in the challenge. Picture: ITV

Later Chloe decided to kiss Toby as part of a challenge, telling the beach hut: "Unfortunately I had to snog her man and I liked it."

But an annoyed Kaz complained: "She could've kissed him on the cheek or hand. She didn't have to kiss him on the lips. I don't like sly, slimy, or snakey girls and she's all three."

In the evening, Kaz and Chloe had a chat. "I knew you'd be iffy with me, I didn't mean to hurt your feelings. I knew you liked him but I genuinely didn't know you had those strong feelings," Chloe told Kaz.

An unimpressed Kaz told the beach hut: "Her reasons for kissing Toby were BS but I'm just going to use this as a test for Toby."

At the same time, in a chat with the boys Toby confessed he had more sexual attraction to Chloe than Kaz.

Chloe and Faye Winter went on to clash as the hot topic in the villa became Chloe and Toby's kiss in the challenge.

Meanwhile Toby went on to pull Kaz for a chat and admitted he wanted to get to know Chloe.

"It is what it is," Kaz replied.

After, Toby and Chloe enjoyed a private chat on the terrace where they enjoyed a passionate kiss.

Toby and Chloe. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Jake enjoyed a chat with Millie at the fire pit as current partner Liberty watched on from the day beds.

Liberty reacted: “It’s not nice to see but he’s got to do what he’s got to do. I’m going to be chilled and see what happens.”

Jake later spoke to Liberty, insisting he had no feelings for Millie.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.