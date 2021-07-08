Jake Cornish looks to make a move on new girl Millie Court in tonight's Love Island.

In tonight's episode its new Islanders Lucinda and Millie’s first full day in paradise.

Following their dates with some of the boys last night, Liam says: “The two new girls have definitely stirred things up.”

Meanwhile, Jake says in the Beach Hut: “Out of the two girls, Millie is my type.”

Later, Jake is speaking with Millie at the fire pit as current partner Liberty and Kaz watch on from the day beds.

Liberty reacts: “It’s not nice to see but he’s got to do what he’s got to do. I’m going to be chilled and see what happens.”

Is Jake interested in getting to know Millie? Or are all his eggs in Liberty’s basket?

Meanwhile, speaking with Chloe, Lucinda asks: “So, what’s going on with you? Do you fancy anyone in here?”

Chloe, who is currently coupled up with Hugo on a friendship basis, says: “Maybe. My type is Toby. He is my type on paper but I just love Kaz.”

Later, Chloe asks Toby for a chat. Toby says: “Out of all the girls here, you intrigue me the most.”

Chloe responds: “I want to get to know you. Do you want to get to know me?”

Is Toby open to getting to know Chloe or will he continue his coupling with Kaz?

Elsewhere in tonight's show, the Islanders take part in new challenge Line Of Booty.

The girls pick a boy of their choice to throw in the mocked-up ‘Love Island jail’, but not before deciding whether or not to share a smooch.

Kaz is up first and Toby is definitely impressed. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Toby says: “She really went in for it. She set the tempo for all the girls.”

Despite last night’s events, Sharon chooses Aaron. Sharon says: “Come with me Mr Francis.” But as Aaron leans in for a kiss, Sharon plants one on his cheek instead.

And during play Chloe chooses Toby and the pair share a kiss. What will Kaz make of today’s revelations?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.