Love Island's new girls Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford head out on dates in tonight's show.

Yesterday's episode saw the new girls join the boys in the villa while the rest of the girls were out at brunch.

This evening, the girls head back to the Villa as they prepare to meet the new girls for the first time.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liberty says: “I can’t lie. I did feel nervous. They’re stunning girls. Jake might banter with one of them better.”

The girls all gather on the bean bags and get to know the new arrivals better. Rachel asks: “Can I go straight in with an uncomfortable question? Both of you - give your top three.”

Millie

Lucinda

Keeping her cards close to her chest, Lucinda says: “I think they’re all good looking... I need to get to know them, really.”

Millie then receives a text which reads: “Millie, it’s time to play the field. Tonight you will have dinner with three boys of your choice. One boy will prepare the starter, one will prepare the main, and the third will prepare dessert. Please now make your choices #eatouttohelpout #threecoursefeels”

Millie chooses Aaron to cook her starter, Liam for her main course and Hugo to share a dessert with.

Shortly after, Lucinda also receives a text which reads: “Lucinda, you will also have dinner with three boys of your choice. Please now make your choices. #feedingfrenzy #hungryforlove”

Lucinda chooses Brad to share a starter with, Hugo to cook for her main course and Aaron for her dessert.

The new girls get glammed up and head downstairs for their dates. Meanwhile, the rest of the Islanders have a front row seat to the antics from the terrace.

On their date, Brad tells Lucinda: “Hopefully we get more time to have conversations. I think you’re absolutely stunning. You honestly are.”

Lucinda and Hugo date.

Lucinda and Brad date.

Lucinda replies: “Oh my God. Stop. That has made me happy actually.”

Meanwhile Liam wastes no time in turning up the heat with Millie: “I think main is the most important meal. Am I the most important guy?”

Millie replies: “Yeah. I don’t think I’ve ever met someone who is 6ft6” and I find that extremely fit.”

Mille later says to Liam: “I need someone like you, I do.”

He responds: “I think I need someone like you.”

Meanwhile, Lucinda appears to have taken a shine to Hugo over their main course. Lucinda says: “I feel like you’ve definitely surprised me.”

Finally, it’s time for dessert and Millie is impressed with the effort Hugo has gone to. Mille comments: “I appreciate you coming out and putting a shirt on. You look nice.

"I really want someone motivated and driven. I want someone who is funny. Someone who we can completely vibe with together.”

Hugo shares: “I’m looking for someone who is passionate, ambitious and has their own things going on.”

Millie and Aaron date.

Millie and Lucinda.

And over at Lucinda and Aaron’s table, Aaron says: “Why did you choose me?”

Lucinda says: “I feel like you’re really good looking, and I feel like we get along really well. You made it to the dessert.”

But as the dates draw to a close, who are the new girls keen to move forward with?

Love Island continues tonight at 10PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.