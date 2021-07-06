Two new bombshells make a dramatic arrival in the Love Island villa tonight.

The two newbies join the show while the current girls head out for brunch.

Advertisements

In the morning, Kaz gets a text revealing the girls are getting a day out: “Girls, it’s time to head out to a boozy brunch, please get ready to leave the villa #girlsareloud #brunchismycardio”

But it’s not long before the boys get a text of their own.

Jakes reads it out: “Hi boys, we’ve heard you’re all alone in the villa.. so we are on our way. See you soon. Love Lucinda and Millie x”

The Girls

The Girls have brunch.

When Lucinda and Mille step into the villa, Hugo reacts: “They are both absolutely stunning – I am speechless.”

As the boys get to know the new girls, they receive a selfie from the girls at brunch. In return, Aaron sends one of those in the villa, including the new arrivals.

Receiving the message on Kaz’s phone, Chloe looks and reacts: "There’s a girl in there – there’s two."

Advertisements

Faye adds: “Oh, they’re stunning.”

Kaz replies: “Well, it’s about to get interesting, eh?”

Rachel says: “Can we go back now? I feel like I’ve got some things to do.”

And Liberty admits: “I am s****ing it a bit.”

The introduction of the two new girls follows Liberty and Jake discussing the chance of his head being turned.

Jake says in a chat between the pair: “It would be quite a lot for me to be like… I am interested in you, because I think what we’ve got is good.”

Millie and Lucinda arrive at the villa.

The Boys, Lucinda and Millie take a selfie.

Liberty says: “I know, knowing you, you’d handle things respectfully.”

Jake adds: “Of course, of course. What’s meant to be is meant to be… I’d come and tell you, I’m a respectful person.”

Jake in the Beach Hut says: “It’s massive to be honest in here, you’ve got to be open."

Advertisements

He adds: “Right now, all my attention is with Liberty.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.