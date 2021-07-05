Love Island spoilers: Kaz and Toby share a passionate first kiss

Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi share a passionate kiss in tonight's episode of Love Island.

Kaz and Toby have been coupled up since day one but it seemed over the past few days that Toby wasn't sure about the relationship.

However this evening it appears they’re ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Speaking to Kaz on the terrace, Toby says: “I don’t know how you’ve been feeling. But even the boys are saying it as well - that I’ve been a bit off for a couple days. Do you think that?”

Kaz says: “Kind of.”

Toby continues: “I’ve almost been holding back because I’m overthinking things that I don’t need to overthink. I’m scared to embrace it all and dive in, because I'm unsure of my feelings. I’m scared to hurt your feelings. The last thing I ever want is to hurt you. But if I keep thinking like that, we’re never going to get to the next stage.”

Kaz replies: “So are you standing on the edge or are you jumping in?”

Toby adds: “I’m jumping head first! I’m enjoying getting to know you, just chilling with you.”

The pair then lock lips for the first time outside of a challenge or game.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Kaz says: “I feel really good. Now we’re finally past the crossroads and it was a good kiss. I had butterflies, a little bit. I’m excited now for us to keep moving forward.”

Will Toby and Kaz go the distance?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox