Tonight's Love Island spoilers: Boys compete in new challenge before Rachel's big decision

Posted by Josh Darvill
Liam during the Undercover Lover challenge.
The boys channel James Bond in today's Love Island challenge, Undercover Lover.

The latest episode tonight (Sunday 4 July) sees the guys compete to be crowned the sexiest man of Love Island 2021.

The boys showcase their inner hero as they rescue their damsel in distress from a dastardly villain.

Up first is Kaz and Toby and speaking in the Beach Hut together after the challenge, Kaz says: “I feel like everyone needs to forget about the man with the golden gun because Toby was the man with the golden bum!”

Followed by Faye and Liam who share their first kiss at the end of the challenge. Speaking in the Beach Hut with Liam, Faye says: “It wasn’t really a first kiss. It was a lot of slime. There was a lot going on. The gunk and slime got everywhere.”

When it’s Jake’s turn, he has a bit of trouble getting his trousers off. Speaking with Liberty in the Beach Hut, Jake says: “In my head I was Magic Mike but in reality I couldn’t get my trousers off!”

Meanwhile new girl Rachel has the luck of being saved twice by single boys Brad and Chuggs before later deciding which of the pair to couple up with.

Locking lips for the first time with Rachel, Brad says: “It was an alright kiss considering the situation we’re in!”

Reflecting on the challenge in the Beach Hut, Rachel says: “It was definitely 00 heaven for me because I had double the pleasure and double the happiness.”

But who will the girls vote for as the sexiest man of Love Island 2021?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

