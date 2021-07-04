Love Island 2021 sees new girl Rachel Finni make her entrance into the villa before a big decision.

On Friday, the girls recoupled with the boy of their choice, leaving Brad McClelland and Chuggs Wallis single.

New girl Rachel then made her entrance into the Villa and it was revealed she has 24 hours to get to know both boys before choosing to recouple with one of them.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Brad said: “Me and Chuggs are in the bottom two. I’m going to stay true to myself and I’ll back myself. May the best man win - I hope it’s me!”

Reflecting on her arrival in the Beach Hut, Rachel says: “Everyone has been so friendly. I still can’t believe I am here!”

Chuggs and Rachel chat.

The girls are keen to know what Rachel is looking for in a man. Kaz asks: “With the guys here, who has caught your eye?”

Keeping her cards close to her chest, Rachel says: “That would be telling.”

Chuggs wastes no time in asking Rachel for a chat. He says: “You’re super confident - I like it. You’re feisty!”

Rachel replies: “I am. Why not be confident? What is the worst that can happen?”

Rachel then asks Chuggs: “I’m just going to put it out there. Do you find me attractive or are you only grafting to keep yourself safe?”

Later, Brad asks Rachel for a chat.

Rachel asks: “So, what is your type?”

Suggesting Rachel is his type, Brad says: “That’s why I started laughing when I saw Jake looking at me. Jake said ‘I couldn’t even see her and I could tell she was your type because of your reaction’.”

Rachel says: “I love that.”

The next day, Brad and Chuggs continue on their mission to get to know Rachel. Speaking with Rachel, Chuggs says: “You seem like you’ve settled in well. You’ve got a really nice calm demeanor about you.”

Rachel says: “There is no person that I don’t get along with. I knew I was going to come in here and get along with everyone.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Chuggs, Rachel says: “I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface. I don’t know anything about him. I want to get to know Chuggs.”

Brad and Rachel chat.

Meanwhile Chuggs tells the beach hut: “She’s got this energetic strike in her. She hits you with this electricity. I can definitely see myself getting on with her so well.”

At the end of the day, Rachel has to make her decision.

She says: "This has not been easy in the slightest. I think you’re both amazing guys in every single way. I can’t fault either of you for absolutely anything."

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox