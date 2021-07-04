The family of Love Island star Chloe Burrows say they've got police involved after online trolling.

Relatives of the Islander say that Chloe received death threats just days after entering the villa last week.

Chloe was a late addition to this year's launch, making a bombshell arrival after the first coupling.

Chloe had to couple up with another Islander, picking Aaron Francis which left Shannon Singh single and her being dumped from the villa.

Following the episode airing, both Chloe's friends & family as well as Love Island issued an online statement condemning "wholly unacceptable" posts on social media.

Now Chloe's supporters say police are involved in tracking down those behind the messages.

They told The Sun newspaper: “We are extremely disappointed and saddened. To receive death threats and see the malicious vitriol that exists online first-hand is incredibly distressing and we are apprehensive for Chloe to leave the villa and observe this herself.

“We must stand tall together and demand change from online platforms like Instagram to safeguard our loved ones when they need it most.

“We will be doing everything in our power to protect Chloe and will support Thames Valley Police in their efforts to track down these perpetrators.”

Last week Love Island bosses posted a message on social media telling viewers to "think before they post" in response to comments made about this year's Islanders.

In a post on Instagram and Twitter, the Love Island team wrote: "We want Love Island to be a positive experience for all of our cast and their friends and family members.

"Last night's episode created strong reactions but some viewers' posts were wholly unacceptable.

"We take these matters extremely seriously and will support cast members and their families in reporting such posts."

They added: "We would once again urge all of our viewers to think before posting, and remember that our Islanders are people with feelings."

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.