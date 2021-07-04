Love Island 2021: Hugo Hammond and Chuggs Wallis' past 'revealed'

Love Island's Hugo Hammond and Chuggs Wallis have history outside of the villa, it's been claimed.

Last week saw Chuggs become one of the latest new Islanders into the villa - and he was already known to one of the current group.

Hugo revealed the pair previously knew one another from University, and it's now rumoured they once fought over the same girl.

A report in The Sun newspaper claims that the pair "went head to head" over the woman while in Uni together.

A source alleged: "Hugo and Chuggs knew each other through sport at uni - I think they were both interested in the same girl and went head to head on trying to date her.

"That's why Hugo was so nervous in the villa - it's like history repeating itself!"

Friday night's episode saw Chuggs left single and in danger of being eliminated after he wasn't chosen by any of the girls to recouple.

Either him or fellow single guy Brad McClelland will find themselves dumped from the villa in the latest episode.

It'll be up to new girl Rachel Finni to decide who stays, choosing one of the guys to couple up with after making her entrance.

Prior to entering the villa, Chuggs - real name Oliver - said of signing up for the show: "I just feel like it’s now or never. I’m only 23 but I’m scared of aging. Especially as half of my last year of uni was taken away and we had so many fun plans.

"With Covid and the pandemic, I feel like I’ve missed a year of my youth, so I’m really gagging to get it all back –make the most of it."

He added: "I need someone to be my best mate. I need someone who is going to muck in with my brothers, my family. I’ve got a mate who has a girlfriend, she plays rugby, golf.. everything with us. She’s great, she gets involved. I want something like that."

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.