Love Island 2021 has welcomed brand new Islander Rachel Finni.

Rachel made a dramatic entrance in tonight's latest episode (02 July) following the first recoupling of the series.

After both new guy Chuggs Wallis and original Islander Brad McClelland were left single, a text arrived which revealed they faced being dumped from the villa.

It will be up to new girl Rachel to decide who goes and who stays by picking one of the boys to couple up with in the next episode.

Who is Rachel Finni?

Rachel Finni is a 29-year-old Luxury travel specialist from London. You can follow her on Instagram under the username @rayfinn

She said of signing up for the show: "It’s a combination of two things - I’ve always been a fan of the show and it’s a great experience, you meet great people.

"I’m someone who loves to live my life to the best."

On what she's looking for in a partner, Rachel continued: "I love the way modern relationships are. I don’t need a man for anything. I can buy my own home and take care of myself. I just love knowing I have another person there that I’m going through life with."

Asked how her family and friends would describe her, Rachel said: "Very, very independent. I don’t rely on anyone for anything. I’m very caring and spontaneous and creative."

In tonight's latest Love Island recoupling, Kaz Kamwi coupled up with Toby Aromolaran; Sharon Gaffka coupled up with Aaron Francis; Liberty Poole coupled up with Jake Cornish; Faye Winter coupled up with Liam Reardon and Chloe Burrows coupled up with Hugo Hammond.

With both Chuggs and Brad left without a partner, they were told who stays in the villa and who goes will be decided by the new arrival.

On entering the villa, Rachel received a text which read:In 24 hours you must choose to couple up with Brad or Chuggs. The boy not chosen will be dumped from the Island. #CrackOnOrGoHome #ThreesACrowd."

Love Island continues Sunday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub with new unseen bits airing at 10PM on Sunday.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.