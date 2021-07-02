Love Island spoilers: Two boys left single after dramatic recoupling

Love Island 2021 is back tonight with a dramatic recoupling that leaves two boys single.

Fresh from the entrance of two new guys earlier this week, this evening sees the girls in charge as they decide who to couple up with.

As the Islanders are relaxing at the Villa, Chloe receives a text which reads: “Islanders. Tonight, there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boy to couple up with. #toomanymennotenoughtime #girlpower”

It’s the first recoupling of the series and tonight the girls have all the power as they’ll each be choosing which boy they want to recouple with. But with five girls and seven boys, two boys are about to be left single.

The boys line up in front of the fire pit and the girls take the stand one-by-one. Kaz says: “I would like to couple up with this boy because every time we spend time together he makes me feel really happy. I’m excited to get to know him more and more each day.”

Followed by Sharon who says: “I would like to couple up with this boy because when I’m around him he makes me feel very comfortable. He’s got a really good sense of humour and he makes me laugh all the time and it’s never awkward.”

Liberty, Faye and Chloe then all stand up and choose who they want to recouple with. Two boys are then left single, but what will be their fate?

Earlier in the day, new guys Chuggs and Liam returned to the villa fresh from their dates with Sharon and Faye.

Faye told the girls of Liam: “He is so fit. It was a good date. The chat was there. He’s so tall, he is so handsome. Basically, I’m getting married next week guys.”

Reflecting in the Beach Hut on the boys’ arrival, Kaz says: “Hugo and Aaron are going to have to run and work 10 times harder.”

The next day, Chuggs makes it his mission to get to know all of the girls better.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Chloe says: “Chuggs has got really good chat. Good conversation.”

Chuggs then asks Chloe if she’ll apply some sun cream on his back. Chloe says: “Is this your move? You little flirt!”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.