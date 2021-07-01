Love Island's Hugo and Chloe already know new guy Chuggs

Love Island welcomes two newbies to the villa tonight - and one of them is immediately recognised.

First teased last night, this evening will welcome new guys Chuggs Wallis and Liam Reardon to the villa.

Viewers were invited to vote for which of the current girls they wanted to send on a date with the new Islanders.

In tonight's episode, one of the girls receives a text which says the public has decided they would like her to go on a date with bombshell Chuggs who is set to enter the Villa.

Chuggs and Liam

Hugo then reacts: “Oh my God. I know Chuggs.”

Chloe also shares: “Oh my God. So do I!”

Shortly after, another girl also receives a text which says the public has decided they would like her to go on a date with another bombshell Liam.

The two girls head out of the Villa and meet the new arrivals for their dates. But which lucky ladies will be dating Chuggs and Liam tonight? And what does this mean for their current couplings?

Ahead of entering the villa, Chuggs revealed he has his eye on Liberty, Chloe and Faye

And speaking of the guys, he added: "I think key competition is Brad, but I also think I’ll get on with him. That Jake guy seems pretty funny, he looks jokes."

Meanwhile Liam shared his first impressions: "I think Kaz is really good looking and has a great personality. I’m looking forward to getting to know her. And Chloe -I like her confidence and I’m intrigued to see what she’s about."

Brad, Jake, Hugo and Aaron.

He added: "I’m after a new partner. It’s been a while since I’ve had a girlfriend. I’m struggling to find one."

Elsewhere in tonight's Love Island, love is in the air as Aaron and Sharon share a kiss while Hugo and Faye get close.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.