Aaron Francis and Sharon Gaffka get lippy on Love Island 2021 tonight.
In this evening's episode, Sharon and Aaron head to the terrace for a private chat.
Aaron explains he and current partner Chloe Burrows don’t have a romantic connection after she picked him to couple up.
Sharon then admits: “Do you know what? I would have stepped forward. I don’t know why I didn’t.”
She continues: “I was saying to the girls ‘I’ve kissed him [Aaron] more times than I’ve spoken to him.’”
Aaron replies: “Am I going to have lipstick all over my face everytime I kiss you?”
Sharon laughs: “I can’t make any promises" before the pair then lock lips and share a kiss.
Speaking in the Beach Hut the next day, Aaron says: “I’m definitely getting good vibes from Sharon.”
And Sharon says in the Beach Hut: “There is a lot of chemistry between us, and a lot of flirty banter. It’s really good.”
What’s next for Sharon and Aaron?
Meanwhile, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish continue to grow closer.
Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liberty says: “In my whole life, I’ve never connected with a guy that well and for it to be that instant. We’re like two peas in a pod.”
As they lay by the pool, Liberty says to Jake: “I’m actually a confident girl but you make me a bit nervous. I don’t know why.”
Jake responds: “I love that. That’s a compliment.”
The pair then share a kiss with Liberty later saying to the girls: “I can’t stop smiling.”
Elsewhere, Faye Winter and Hugo Hammond appear to be growing closer.
Speaking in the Beach Hut about getting to know Faye, Hugo says: “My thoughts on Faye are that she is a cracking lass. She makes me laugh and I’ve always said that when I’m looking for someone, I’ve got to be myself around them and have a laugh and a giggle. I definitely do with her.”
Meanwhile, in the Beach Hut, Faye tells the camera: “Hugo for me is massively career driven and I find that really attractive in somebody. So, big tick. Well done Hugo.”
Love Island 2021 continues at 9PM tonight on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.