Aaron Francis and Sharon Gaffka get lippy on Love Island 2021 tonight.

In this evening's episode, Sharon and Aaron head to the terrace for a private chat.

Advertisements

Aaron explains he and current partner Chloe Burrows don’t have a romantic connection after she picked him to couple up.

Sharon then admits: “Do you know what? I would have stepped forward. I don’t know why I didn’t.”

She continues: “I was saying to the girls ‘I’ve kissed him [Aaron] more times than I’ve spoken to him.’”

Sharon and Aaron share a kiss.

Aaron replies: “Am I going to have lipstick all over my face everytime I kiss you?”

Sharon laughs: “I can’t make any promises" before the pair then lock lips and share a kiss.

Speaking in the Beach Hut the next day, Aaron says: “I’m definitely getting good vibes from Sharon.”

And Sharon says in the Beach Hut: “There is a lot of chemistry between us, and a lot of flirty banter. It’s really good.”

What’s next for Sharon and Aaron?

Advertisements

Meanwhile, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish continue to grow closer.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liberty says: “In my whole life, I’ve never connected with a guy that well and for it to be that instant. We’re like two peas in a pod.”

As they lay by the pool, Liberty says to Jake: “I’m actually a confident girl but you make me a bit nervous. I don’t know why.”

Jake responds: “I love that. That’s a compliment.”

The pair then share a kiss with Liberty later saying to the girls: “I can’t stop smiling.”

Hugo and Faye grow closer.

Elsewhere, Faye Winter and Hugo Hammond appear to be growing closer.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about getting to know Faye, Hugo says: “My thoughts on Faye are that she is a cracking lass. She makes me laugh and I’ve always said that when I’m looking for someone, I’ve got to be myself around them and have a laugh and a giggle. I definitely do with her.”

Advertisements

Meanwhile, in the Beach Hut, Faye tells the camera: “Hugo for me is massively career driven and I find that really attractive in somebody. So, big tick. Well done Hugo.”

Love Island 2021 continues at 9PM tonight on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.