Love Island 2021 spoilers: 'Annoyed' Sharon confronts Hugo

Sharon Gaffka wants words with Hugo Hammond on tonight's Love Island.

Sharon is currently coupled up with Hugo but all is not well.

Advertisements

In this evening's episode, ahead of a chat with Hugo, Sharon tells Kaz how she feels about him: “I am annoyed that we’re in a couple, we share a bed together and you’ve [Hugo] not had a conversation with me since.”

Later that day, Sharon asks Hugo for a chat.

Sharon and Hugo chat about their relationship

Speaking on the day beds, Sharon says: “I knew from the word go that I wasn’t your type and that’s perfectly fine. What annoyed me is I feel like you avoid me and you don’t talk to me.”

Hugo replies: “I’m not being funny but there hasn’t really been the time. I’m definitely sorry for making you feel that I was giving you the cold shoulder. I definitely wasn’t avoiding you and I don't want you to feel like that.”

But as Sharon distances herself from Hugo, it looks like there might be another romantic interest on the horizon. And which other girls in the Villa have caught Hugo’s eye?

Elsewhere in Wednesday's episode, Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran head out on their first date.

Advertisements

The Islanders are relaxing at the Villa when Toby receives a text which reads: “Toby and Kaz. It’s time for your first date. Get ready to leave the Villa. #SheShoots #HeScores”

Toby and Kaz head out of the villa and arrive at a picturesque location by the sea.

Getting to know each other better, Kaz asks: “Obviously, you play football. Tell me more about that. What position do you play? My football knowledge is not great. All I know is there is a ref, a keeper and a substitute bench.”

Toby jokes: “I'm there sometimes as well, chilling.”

Toby and Kaz go on a date.

Toby and Kaz go on a date

Later, Toby asks: “On the outside if I said second date?”

Kaz says: “Would I come? On the outside, yeah I’d say yes to a second date.”

Advertisements

Sparks have begun to fly between the pair. Is this the start of a blossoming relationship?

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 at ITV Hub at 9PM.