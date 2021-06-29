Love Island 2021 cast's secrets exposed in the first challenge

Love Island 2021's first challenge tonight sees the cast's secrets exposed.

Monday evening introduced us to this year's Islanders at a revamped villa in Spain.

Five guys and five girls took part in the first coupling before a late arrival joined the group in a shock first twist.

Tonight sees the first challenge of the series as all eleven of the Islanders play a game called Horny Devils.

The Horny Devil challenge: The boys.

The Horny Devil challenge: The Islanders take part in a challenge.

The Islanders are relaxing at the Villa when Kaz Kamwi receives a text which reads: “Islanders, it’s time to hear each other’s hottest sexiest secrets in today’s challenge, horny devils. #talkofthedevil #naughtybutice”

In the first challenge of the series, it’s boys vs girls as the Islanders prepare to spill their sauciest secrets. One by one they approach the flaming box and pick a devil's fork and read the statement on the back.

Within their team they’ll decide which Islander they think it’s about and then kiss them. The Islander must then submerge themselves in an ice bath for 10 seconds to win points for their team.

It isn’t long before the Islanders are locking lips as Kaz and Toby Aromolaran share their first kiss. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Kaz says: “Toby kissed me. It was a good kiss. I was happy.”

When it’s Hugo’s turn, he believes the saucy secret is about new girl Chloe Burrows and and wastes no time in leaning in for a smooch. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Chloe says: “I did not see that one coming!”

Elsewhere during the game, the boys believe a saucy secret is about Shannon but as Toby leans in, Shannon turns her head.

Who will reign supreme in today’s challenge? And which girl has got busy in a steam room? And which boy’s family walked in on them getting intimate?

The Horny Devil challenge: Chloe and Hugo kiss.

The Horny Devil challenge: Kaz and Toby kiss.

Meanwhile in tonight's episode of Love Island, bombshell arrival Chloe Burrows causes a stir as she is instructed to pick a boy to couple up with, leaving one girl single.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

Picture: ITV