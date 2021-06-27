Here's your very first look at the opening episode of Love Island 2021!

The brand new series of Love Island will kick off on Monday night, 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9PM.

After more than a year off air, Laura Whitmore returns to host a brand new season with a line up of singletons looking for love.

The first episode will see the very first coupling as the Islanders meet one another for the first time.

Based on nothing more than first impressions, who will couple with who and will any of the pairs last until the end?

Host Laura says: "I meet all the Islanders the way everyone else meets all the Islanders. So when they come into the Villa and they do the line-up, that’s the first time I’m meeting all of them as well. So I’m looking forward to that.

"It’s so funny because you change your opinion so much. You meet someone and you go, ‘Oh, they’re my favourite’. And then I’ll have a different favourite by the next week.

"The first day, that’s the big day. And I love trying to guess who I think they’ll choose. I never get it right.”

Love Island will air nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub throughout the summer as the Islanders do their best to flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being ‘dumped’ from the iconic Mallorcan villa.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings, all narrated by the inimitable voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.Love Island was the most watched show on any digital channel in 2020 and as it returns there’ll be lots of twists and turns along the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected splits and dramatic exits.A

At the end of it all a pairing are voted 2021 Love Island winners.

Love Island starts at 9PM Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes will also be available the following morning on BritBox.

Meanwhile returning to ITV2 is Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday nights from 4 July.

Laura will host live from London, catching up with Islanders as they leave the villa, getting the inside scoop from family, friends and celebrity fans, plus sharing unseen footage