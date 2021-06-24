Love Island's iconic Casa Amor 'will return for 2021 with a new twist'

Casa Amor will still be a part of a Love Island for 2021, it's been revealed.

The dastardly second villa has been at the centre of the ITV2 show's drama over the past years.

The twist usually sees half the Islanders enter a separate house alongside fresh faces, in order to test whether or not they remain faithful to their existing relationships while they're away. Meanwhile, a group of new Islanders also join the new villa.

At the end of the twist, the couples will each separately decide if they want to stay together or couple up with someone new - without knowing which the other chose.

Despite its popularity with viewers, there have been rumours that Casa Amor could close its door for good.

However The Sun newspaper reports that Casa Amor will be back for 2021 - in a brand new location.

"It’s the twist that makes the show and gives them some of their best scenes and ratings," a source told the newspaper.

They continued: "The episodes where half of the cast go to Casa Amor always rate really highly so producers were keen to keep it in.

"It’s part of the fabric of the show and viewers absolutely love it. When producers are going to introduce it into the series remains to be seen, but when it does it’s sure to shake things up."

For now the new series of Love Island launches on Monday, 28 June.

Laura Whitmore will be back to host as the Islanders do their best to flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being ‘dumped’ from the iconic Mallorcan villa.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings, all narrated by the inimitable voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling.

As the pairs attempt to win the hearts of each other –and the nation –one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners 2021.

Love Island starts at 9PM Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

