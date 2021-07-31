When do Love Island cast eat? All about food in the villa!

Love Island is back on screens and lots of viewers have the same question.

Islanders are filmed almost 24/7 and yet are almost never seen cooking or eating.

Advertisements

So when do the contestants eat and where does their food come from?

It turns out cameras usually stop rolling for dinner which is why the contestants are rarely seen eating.

Former Love Islander Cara De La Hoyde explained: "Dinner was the best because it was total downtime. You sit with the chaperones and it's not filmed and you have no mics on as they are changing all the batteries.

"You are not allowed to have sneaky conversations then that’s why the chaperones are there to watch you. If someone was to have a dramatic argument then you can't go back and recreate it."

Elma Pazar from season 5 revealed: "We basically get a buffet. The food is great. Cooking on the show is not a thing at all.

“You can make a snack, cheese on a cracker perhaps? But everything else made for you."

Advertisements

And season 1's Chris Williamson shared: "Have you ever heard anyone eat up close with a microphone around their neck? It sounds like someone walking through mud - it's absolutely disgusting. And everyone's got sauce all over their face and stuff like that. Who wants to see that? "

He continued to reveal: "There's a canteen on site and a two-way larder where they drop these big pots of food - which might be lasagne or salad or pizza - just normal stuff.

"And then once the people who've deposited the food leave, our side of the door gets opened and we go and get it."

Meanwhile 2016's Kady McDermott previously told Cosmopolitan magazine: "We would have food cooked for us at dinner, and producers would come to change our mic batteries...

Advertisements

"That’s why dinner is never filmed or you don’t see anyone eating hot food. The food tasted amazing. They used to give us a dessert after every lunch and every dinner, and the cake was unreal, and we could request food if we wanted."

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.