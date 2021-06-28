Love Island 2021: Meet Jake Cornish - Age, Instagram and all about the Islander!

Love Island's seventh series is currently on on ITV2 - meet new contestant Jake Cornish here!

Love Island follows a cast of singles wanting to find a perfect match.

One of the contestants on the cast this year is Jake Cornish.

Jake is a 24-year-old Water Engineer from Weston-super-Mare

You can follow Jake Cornish on Instagram with the username @jakecornish7 where he has over 11,000 followers. Jake is also on Twitter @Jake_Cornish7.

Jake says of signing up for Love Island: "I was in a relationship for seven years and then when lockdown hit, I was single. The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it."

On what he's looking for in a partner, Jake says: "Looks wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you.

"I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!"

Meet Jake

Jake currently works as a "jack of all trades", revealing: "I’m basically a handyman, a jack of all trades just not electrics! I don’t go near electrics."

He continues: "My family would say I’m the one who is always up for a laugh, always having fun. I don’t take anything seriously. The prankster! My nickname is Tigger from Winnie the Pooh because I’m always bouncing all over the place. I’ve always got so much energy."

Jake says he doesn't like using dating apps, explaining: I went on an app once for about two days. I couldn’t deal with it, it was too much! I’d rather go out and meet a girl and go from there and pursue things naturally."

However he's not beyond sliding into people's DMs, admitting: "My ideal woman is Billie Faiers. She is my dream woman. I think for a laugh once with the boys, I messaged her. I can’t remember what I messaged her. She’s a lady, she’s just lush"

Confessing to being "very competitive", Jake says of his hopes of Love Island: "Having a good time! It’s the experience more than anything. It would be nice to meet some good lads there but I think I’m ready, I go to a lot of events and festivals and obviously not having a missus to do it with, it would be nice to have someone to do it with."

