One of the singletons taking part in the show this year is Shannon Singh, a 22-year-old model from Fife.

Shannon says of being on Love Island: "It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk.

"I just think it’s going to be jokes. It’s going to be hilarious. I’m not expecting too much, I’m going to take it with a pinch of salt. I’m very easy going"

Speaking about what she's looking for in the villa, Shannon reveals: "I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy, I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social. For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for.

"I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient. I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great."

Meet Shannon Singh

Shannon is a model, revealing: "I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19. I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days. Now I’m more on Instagram/ YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well."

Shannon says she had "quite a lot of people who’ve been in my DMs", adding: "Some I can’t even say. A few footballers" - but it's not how she meets dates.

"I don’t tend to meet up with people through Instagram and things like that. I like more natural settings," Shannon explains. "I’ve got a whole chunk of my teens and growing up that I’ve been ‘locked in’ relationships. So when I broke up with my ex, I wanted to have a year for me. I’ve ‘seen’ guys, but I wanted a year to myself to make sure I know what I want going forward."

Meanwhile Shannon admits she's "very competitive", "Not in a forceful way. But I’m always going to be secretly competitive. Everyone’s got a little bit in them. In challenges and stuff I’ll be very competitive."

