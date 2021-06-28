Love Island 2021 cast Instagram and Twitter usernames

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of this year's Love Island 2021 cast?
Wonder no more, here's where to follow this year's Love Island 2021 contestants.
Back after a year off air, the brand new series of Love Island started on Monday, 28 June on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.
A sizzling summer awaits them all as host Laura Whitmore take charge of Love Island 2021 in a refreshed Spanish villa, welcoming a new line up of Islanders ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately relationships. Comedian Iain Stirling also returns with his irreverent take on all the island action as show narrator.
Here's all the social media details of Love Island 2021 contestants...
Love Island Instagram and Twitter usernames
Aaron Francis
Instagram: @aaronfranciis
Sharon Gaffka
Instagram: @sharongaffka
Liberty Poole
Instagram: @libertypoolex
Hugo Hammond
Instagram: @hugo_hammond_
Shannon Singh
Instagram: @shannonsinghhh
Jake Cornish
Instagram: @jakecornish7
Twitter: @Jake_Cornish7
Kaz Kamwi
Instagram: @kazkamwi
Twitter: @kazkamwi
TikTok: @kazkamwi
Brad McClelland
Instagram: @brad_mcclell
Twitter: @brad_mcclell
Chloe Burrows
Instagram: @chloe__burrows
Twitter: @Chloe___Burrows
Toby Aromolaran
Instagram: @tobyaromolaran
Twitter: @toby_aro
Faye Winter
Instagram: @faye__winter
Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are crowned Love Island winners 2021.
Love Island 2021 airs nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9PM.
You can also catch spin-off show After Sun, hosted by Laura Whitmore.