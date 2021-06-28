Love Island 2021 cast Instagram and Twitter usernames

tellymix
Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of this year's Love Island 2021 cast?

Wonder no more, here's where to follow this year's Love Island 2021 contestants.

Back after a year off air, the brand new series of Love Island started on Monday, 28 June on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

A sizzling summer awaits them all as host Laura Whitmore take charge of Love Island 2021 in a refreshed Spanish villa, welcoming a new line up of Islanders ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately relationships. Comedian Iain Stirling also returns with his irreverent take on all the island action as show narrator.

Here's all the social media details of Love Island 2021 contestants...

Love Island Instagram and Twitter usernames

Aaron Francis
Instagram: @aaronfranciis

Sharon Gaffka
Instagram: @sharongaffka

Liberty Poole
Instagram: @libertypoolex

Hugo Hammond
Instagram: @hugo_hammond_

Shannon Singh
Instagram: @shannonsinghhh

Jake Cornish
Instagram: @jakecornish7
Twitter: @Jake_Cornish7

Kaz Kamwi
Instagram: @kazkamwi
Twitter: @kazkamwi
TikTok: @kazkamwi

Brad McClelland
Instagram: @brad_mcclell
Twitter: @brad_mcclell

Chloe Burrows
Instagram: @chloe__burrows
Twitter: @Chloe___Burrows

Toby Aromolaran
Instagram: @tobyaromolaran
Twitter: @toby_aro

Faye Winter
Instagram: @faye__winter

Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are crowned Love Island winners 2021.

Love Island 2021 airs nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9PM.

You can also catch spin-off show After Sun, hosted by Laura Whitmore.

